EA Sports has renewed its contract with FIFPRO for its next football game.

The publisher - which is yet to confirm any details on the future of the FIFA franchise after casting doubt over its name - has promised to "deliver the greatest, most authentic football [video game] experience".

The renewal - described as a "long-term commitment" - means EA can keeps using the "thousands of player names and likenesses" due to the FIFPRO license agreement and similar deals with official competitions, including the Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander and the UEFA Champions League.

EA's David Jackson commented: "Our players regularly remind us that one of the most important aspects of an EA Sports experience is the deep immersion created through authentic use of the world's greatest leagues, teams and talent.

"It's how we continue to uniquely blur the lines between the digital and physical worlds of football.

"FIFPRO will continue to be an important partner as we build the next generation of EA Sports football experiences for players around the world".

This comes after EA revealed it would be reviewing the naming rights for the 'FIFA' franchise.

In a blog post, Cam Weber - EA Sports Group General Manager - wrote: "The breadth of our partnerships and our ecosystem of licensed content will enable us to continue to bring unrivalled authenticity in our EA SPORTS football games, now and for many years to come.

"As we look ahead, we’re also exploring the idea of renaming our global EA SPORTS football games.

"This means we’re reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partnerships and licenses across the football world."