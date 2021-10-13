Cardi B "couldn't hang" at her own birthday party.

The chart-topping rap star - who turned 29 on Monday (11.10.21) - celebrated her birthday with a star-studded bash, but Cardi felt too unwell to really enjoy the occasion with her showbiz pals.

Cardi - who is married to rapper Offset - wrote on Twitter: "Last night I was a bit disappointed in myself. I had a slight headache & took 3 shots of tequila on a empty stomach [Weary-face emoji] Every time I danced felt like I was gonna faint. STRUGGLING. Thank god my girls held me down! Hennessy, Spice, Megan, Normani & Shensea! Baby I couldn’t hang [Weary-face emoji] (sic)"

Cardi was also joined at the bash by the likes of Lizzo, Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson, Chance the Rapper, Karrueche Tran, Larsa Pippen and Trey Songz.

However, the rapper revealed that she wasn't allowed to perform at the event.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Can you believe they weren’t let me on the mic at my own party -_-….Its ok I will perform it at Coachella one day. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Cardi gave birth to her and Offset's son last month and she recently admitted she "lost so much blood" during the "crazy" delivery.

Speaking on her Instagram Story as she hit back at those who claim she's had surgery to snap back into shape, Cardi - who also has three-year-old daughter Kulture with her spouse - said: "Everybody is like ‘Cardi, you so snatched, what did you do, you did lipo, you had a tummy tuck?’

"You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me, I lost so much blood, guys. One day, I’m going to talk to you guys about my crazy-a** delivery."

Cardi subsequently shared a few poses that she’s perfected in an effort to conceal parts of her post-baby body, and told her followers not to rush getting back into shape.

She added: "F*** it, take your f****** time, it’s really hard dealing with kids, especially when you do two kids after you give birth."