Netflix is looking at making a 'Squid Game' video game.

The hugely popular South Korean survival drama - which sees desperate players battling through a series of children's games with potentially deadly consequences for a huge cash prize - has become a massive hit for the streaming platform and the company is considering its options to capitalise on the success.

Netflix’s Minyoung Kim - VP of Content for Asia Pacific - told The Hollywood Reporter: "We’ve been getting an overwhelming but happy volume of requests from the organization — from the consumer product department, from the gaming group, from our other international teams.

"My team’s role is to really look at all of those opportunities together, to create that roadmap for the 'Squid Game' IP.

"We are looking at multiple different areas — from games, consumer product, and others — to really figure out what we can bring to our audiences to increase their affinity towards our content and give them more joy, while staying true to the world that our creator has built.”

Thus far, Netflix's foray into gaming has seen it focus on mobile games, with the priority being titles which can be played through the existing app.