Google is introducing a new way for users to sign into their accounts using backup codes.

The tech giant is looking to make it easier for people who have lost their smartphones and need to use two-factor authentication (2FA) or two-step verification (2SV), and they're doing so with a new backup codes page.

On the Google Workspace blog, the company explained: "Rather than generating or accessing backup codes from the 2-step verification homepage, users be taken to a dedicated backup codes page.

"Here, users can generate new backup codes or re-fresh for additional backup codes, and print or download the codes as before. Additionally, we’ve added a new option to delete your backup codes."

The update will be coming to web, Android and iOS devices.