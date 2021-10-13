Twitter is testing an easier way to switch to the reverse-chronological feed.

As it stands, tapping the three-star icon at the top of your feed lets you switch between the Home or Latest feeds, with a small menu letting you move to whichever you're not already on.

Twitter has now said: "Top Tweets first or latest Tweets first? We're making it easier to switch between the two timelines and know which one you're scrolling.

"Now testing with some of you on iOS: swipe between 'Home' and 'Latest' on the Home tab to choose which Tweets you see first."

This will make things easier for users, firstly on the practical level of it taking fewer taps to move between feeds.

With the tabs at the top of your feed, it'll also be easier to tell which one you're scrolling through.