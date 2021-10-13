Kumail Nanjiani became "obsessed" with his weight after getting in shape to shoot 'Eternals'.

The 43-year-old actor worked out relentlessly as he prepared for his role in the Marvel movie, and Kumail admits that the focus on his weight ultimately became unhealthy for him.

He told Vulture: "I'll tell you, man, it's very easy to get obsessed with that number on the scale.

"It's a tough thing. It's deceiving. You become obsessed with it. I certainly have, and for me, it's not great to weigh myself every day. I could tell you what I weigh today."

A photo of Kumail's ripped physique went viral in 2019, and he's confessed that his appearance became "too important" to him at one stage.

He said: "The way I look has been way too important to me, and so to hear a bunch of people reaffirming my own darkest thoughts about myself was very difficult."

Kumail recently admitted that he feels "less and less comfortable" talking about his body.

The actor revealed he hasn't enjoyed the scrutiny that's come his way over recent years.

He said: "I’ve found out over the last year and a half, since I did that picture, that I am very uncomfortable talking about my body, and it’s become less and less and less comfortable."

The 'Sillicon Valley' actor thought that gaining muscle would improve his career prospects and create new "opportunities" within the acting industry.

He explained: "I wanted different types of opportunities. I wanted the industry to see me differently.

"With brown people, there are very specific roles that we used to get. Either we’re terrified or we’re causing terror. Those are the only two options we had. Either I’m fixing your computer, or I’m, like, planning something at the stock exchange."