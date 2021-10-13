Zendaya is fascinated by the business side of her career.

The 25-year-old actress became a star during her childhood, and over time, she's developed a passion for business, too.

Asked how she manages her life on and off screen, Zendaya replied: "It's interesting because with our profession, there's no real blueprint for how it works.

"When you have more of a corporate structure, there are promotions and you move up in the ranks. In this avenue, it's kind of like, 'I don't know what I'm doing now'.

"What I urge a lot of people to understand about this business is that it also is a business. It's the entertainment industry, and it's important to remember that money and contracts are involved. I try to be prepared and understand as much as I can about that too."

Zendaya admitted to adopting a more hands-on approach to her business dealings over recent years.

She told InStyle magazine: "I find the business fascinating and important. When I was younger, I wasn't hugely into it. My parents would have to make me read contracts.

"But as an adult, having been through ups and downs with different things not working out, I started wanting to read contracts on my own."

The Hollywood star has retained an optimistic outlook, despite becoming more aware of how her industry works.

And Zendaya still likes to believe that "anything is possible".

She said: "I don't know if I've put myself in many situations to be told no. I think with a lot of things you need to get resistance. Maybe it is foolish to believe that anything is possible, but I do kind of believe that.

"Just because you haven't done something before doesn't mean it can't be done."