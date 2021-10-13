Zendaya was dressed in a "bunch of stuff" from Target at her first movie premiere.

The 'Dune' star felt "fly" in the pieces from the US budget superstore and insisted "that's all that matters".

Asked what she would tell her teenage self at the time in an interview with the November issue of InStyle magazine, she said: “Keep doing what you’re doing.”

The 25-year-old actress continued: “When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target.

“And I thought I was fly. I felt cool.

“To this day, I think that’s really all that matters."

Early on in her career, major designers refused to dress the Hollywood star, and now they are lining up for the job.

And Zendaya even has her own name stitched onto her custom Valentino pieces.

She said: “When [Valentino creative director] Pierpaolo [Piccioli] comes up with these beautiful silhouettes for me to wear, he has my name stitched on a little tag inside.

“All my custom Valentino pieces have a little ‘Zendaya’ on them.”

The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star insisted red carpets are like an "extension" of her acting.

She explained: “I think about red carpets as having their own characters and narratives.

“We build a little story for all the looks. It’s like an extension of my acting career in a weird way.”

The 'Greatest Showman' star also revealed the designer items she treated herself to with her first major movie pay packets.

She said: “I think [my first splurge] was my first time in Paris for my Disney show ['Shake It Up'], and I bought this teeny Louis Vuitton bag. “It’s pretty cute. I still have it somewhere.”