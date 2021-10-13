Tom Brady and his son had the "time of [their lives]" with Snoop Dogg at a Super Bowl afterparty.

The 44-year-old NFL star has recalled taking his 14-year-old son Jack to a party after the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams at the Super Bowl in 2019.

Speaking on 'Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray', he shared: "It was midnight. It was in our hotel. So, we had this special spot on the stage. Snoop had a pole up and there was some girls, they were clothed.

"But, at the same time, there was a pole and my son ... he had his eyes open and he was listening to music. And I said, 'Jack, cover your eyes.'"

However, Jack - who was just 11 at the time - reassured his dad that he didn't need to worry.

Tom - who has Jack with Bridget Moynahan, as well as Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, eight, with his wife Gisele Bundchen - recalled: "He goes, 'Dad, I'm good. I'm good.'

"So, it's two in the morning. And we are having the time of our life [sic], and I'm like, 'Holy cow. If he tells his mother, I ain't going to see this kid for a long time.'"

Tom was joined on the podcast by Snoop, and the rapper explained that their friendship goes back years.

He said: "Every Super Bowl that you was a part of in New England, I was at the party. I partied with you. Every one - despite being a Steelers fan - I showed up for my Patriots.

"I showed up [for] TB and Mr. Kraft [the team owner] and them, and I was performing. I was hanging out. I was doing everything [I] needed to be a part of the Patriot family."