Stanley Tucci hasn't seen his family "for almost a year" because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 60-year-old actor has recently been living in London and because of the pandemic, he hasn't been able to spend time with his family in the US.

Asked about living in London, Stanley replied: "I miss my family. I miss my parents. I haven't seen them for almost a year because of the pandemic.

"My parents were still living in the house I grew up in and I moved from Westchester, New York, and I was living 10 minutes away. I used to see them all the time."

Asked whether his family dynamic was the result of his Italian roots, Stanley told 'Table Manners with Jessie & Lennie Ware': "My parents never lived too far away from them (grandparents) and I ended up not living too far away from my parents."

'Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy' - the actor's travel and food show - has been renewed for a second season by CNN.

And the Hollywood star has explained how the series was created.

He said: "CNN came to me about two and a half years ago and said, 'Do you have any ideas for a show?' I said yes, I had three ideas.

"One was about cancer and I saw their eyes glaze over. One was about refugees and food, and then there was this one. This was an idea I had for a really long time, which was breaking down Italy region by region, and the food and why that food is the way it is.

"In a way, it's a hope of clarifying what Italian food is ... which is it can't really be clarified. The only thing that can be clarified is that it's from really simple ingredients. It's all poor food but the influences over centuries and millennia are profound because of where we're situated geographically."