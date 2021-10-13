Every year, EA Sports is tasked with finding ways to improve on its football franchise - and 'FIFA 22' takes huge step closer to nailing the beautiful game.

The latest offering may well be the most realistic instalment in the series' history, as the team harness the power of current-generation consoles to create a tougher but more rewarding experience.

Each year brings with it new elements to get used to, but EA Sports has really made sure the new release is a realistic and authentic take on the sport.

The biggest driving force for this is the use of HyperMotion, which introduces over 4,000 new animations to give the game a totally fresh feel on and off the ball.

From the various Kinetic Air Battles and a winger making use of their extra pace to midfielders' movement as they receive a strong pass and even the way a man in the wall waves instructions as his teammate, there's a lot to enjoy here.

It's a more immersive experience, with the graphics - including the stadiums and overall presentation - looking glorious, and the smooth animations really bringing you into the action.

The realistic approach extends deep into the game and impacts how you play, as Xsens was used to map the movement of real life, 11-a-side matches which has helped the team establish how the AI moves on the virtual field.

The result is players having to find creative ways to break down tough backlines, because the days of just running past the defence or parting them with some skill moves seem to be a thing of the past.

Instead, long passes and through balls - which look and feel better than ever - are the order of the day, with gamers now having to ponder their off-the-ball movements and use other in-game features to craft the perfect attack.

Throw in the goalkeeper revamp with a wider range of saves, and the attacking side is certainly tougher this time round, but it's all the more rewarding.

So, what about the rest of the game?

Ultimate Team - the franchise's big money-maker - is back with largely more of the same, with the little boosts you'd expect to improve the main mode.

Division Rival Rewards have been improved this time round, while preview packs are a nice addition to give players a glimpse at what they'll be earning.

Meanwhile, Squad Battles, Division Rivals and the Draft allow you to earn packs and FUT Coins through gameplay rather than relying on real life money, although naturally microtransactions - and loot boxes - are here to stay.

Over in Career Mode, there's not been much of an overhaul after last year's revamp, but the ability to create your own club to replace an existing team is a nice addition and one that should prove popular.

The option of bypassing training days takes a bit of the slog out of the season, while the Player Career Mode benefits from RPG-style objectives as you really feel like you're pro is on a journey through the ranks.

This time round, Volta doesn't have a story mode but does boast the weekend-only Volta Arcade, which includes a series of four-player party games - Dodgeball, Foot Tennis, Team Keepaway and Disco Lava.

Another silly but ultimately very fun addition is supernatural on-pitch powers, which can give your players certain boosts such as increased speed or overpowered shots for a brief time.

It has to be said - without reinventing the wheel, 'FIFA 22' manages to feel like the most authentic and at times rewarding football experience yet, with players having to really put the work in for that moment of glory.

Rating (reviewed on Xbox One): 4/5

By Alistair McGeorge