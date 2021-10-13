The David Bowie Estate has announced two pop-up experiences to celebrate his 75th birthday.

The late icon - who sadly died aged 69 in 2016 after a cancer battle - is being celebrated ahead of what would have been his milestone birthday on January 8, 2022.

As part of the Bowie 75 event, two "curated experiential pop-up shops" are being launched in London and New York City.

The 14 Heddon Street site is the London location where the cover of 'The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars' was shot, while 150 Wooster Street is steps away from the star's longtime downtown NYC neighbourhood where he recorded his final album 'Blackstar'.

Both locations - which will be open from October 25 until late January - will feature immersive audio and HD video screening rooms, giving fans a chance to experience Bowie's music in a new way.

There will also be "hours of video content" including previously unseen behind-the-scenes footage, as well as rare material from the 'Heathen' and 'Reality' eras.

Fans will also have the chance to buy exclusive merchandise and limited edited records.

Both sites will house "fine art photography" and gallery installations documenting his iconic career and ever-changing style.

There will be an opportunity for fans to also take photos in iconic costumes and set pieces, with plenty more planned over the coming months.

Laura Thursfield, Customer Partnership Manager at The Crown Estate, said: “We want our spaces to be engaging and exciting, bringing new concepts and brands which complement the destination and give people new reasons to come to London’s West End.

"This pop up is not only an opportunity to build on Heddon Street’s history, as the location of the album cover shoot for 'The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars', but a really interactive, creative approach to retail.”

For store hours, events calendars and other announcements and information, sign up and stay tuned to www.bowie75.com.