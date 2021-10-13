Macaulay Culkin will not be in the ‘Home Alone’ reboot.

The 41-year-old actor - who starred as Kevin McCallister in the hugely popular film franchise - broke a nearly two-month social media silence to tell fans the news after a trailer was revealed for the Disney+ remake, 'Home Sweet Home Alone', earlier this week.

He posted on Twitter: “Hey y’all. Just a heads up since I’ve been getting this question a lot today: I am NOT in the new Home Alone reboot.

“I wish all involved the best of luck though (sic)"

‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ features Aisling Bea, 37, Ellie Kemper, 41, Rob Delaney, 44, and Kenan Thompson, 43.

The original 1990 movie starred Macaulay, Catherine O’Hara, Joe Pesci and the late John Candy. It was written by John Hughes, who also created ‘The Breakfast Club’ and ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’.

It spawned a number of sequels, the most famous being ‘Home Alone: Lost in New York’, which was released in 1992. The others were all produced exclusively for TV and did not involve the ‘My Girl’ actor.

In April, Macaulay shared the news that his partner Brenda Song, the former ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ actor, 33, had given birth to their son.

The couple named their little one Dakota, after Macaulay's late sister who died in a car accident.

Last year, Macaulay purchased a ‘Home Alone’ themed mask to keep himself “COVID safe”.

He wrote at the time: “Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self.

“Don't forget to wear your masks, kids. (sic)”