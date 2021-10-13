John Travolta has paid tribute to his late wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 59th birthday.

The 'Grease' actor shared an emotional social media post on Wednesday (13.10.21) as he remembered his significant other, who died in July last year after a long and private battle with breast cancer.

Alongside a picture of his late wife smiling, he wrote on Instagram: "Happy Birthday Kelly. We miss and love you very much."

John married Kelly back in 1991, and she is survived by their children Ella, 21, and Benjamin, 10, while their other son Jett tragically died aged 16 in 2009.

Earlier this week, Ella called John her "best friend" in a touching Father-Daughter Day post.

She wrote: "Happy Father-Daughter Day to my hero, my best friend. I love you so much Daddy (sic)"

Last October, John paid tribute to Kelly on what would've been her 58th birthday.

Alongside two wedding snaps, he wrote: "Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad's wedding.

"It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John. (sic)"

The 'Hairspray' star previously vowed to "always remember" Kelly's "love and life" as he opened up in a glowing social media tribute.

Alongside a picture of her, he wrote: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.

"Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while.

"But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. (sic)"