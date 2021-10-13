Khloe Kardashian is teaching her daughter True the importance of family values.

The 37-year-old star – who shares her three-year-old child with on/off partner Tristan Thompson – admitted the youngster has been taught about the value of her relatives, particularly during the coronavirus lockdown.

In an interview with Health magazine, Khloe said: "True is now three. My family is glued to one another regardless, but with COVID and the lockdown, her cousins were her only friends for a bit.

"Even though she's young, she definitely knows about family. As kids, family was always at the core of every conversation. No matter what, you support one another. You're allowed to argue and disagree."

Khloe admitted she could never imagine not speaking to one of her famous siblings – despite the fights and arguments they have been involved in other the years.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said: "I could never imagine not speaking to one of my sisters. It just doesn't happen. My sisters have gotten into some brutal, literally punching fights. But you get over it – there's no other option."

Khloe admits that she has an "incredible" relationship with her sisters – Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and step-siblings Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner – although her bond with them constantly shifts.

Asked how she spends time with her sisters, Khloe said: "It depends on the stages that the other siblings are in, in their lives. For example, Kourtney is so loved up right now, she's probably not the one I'm going to go rave with. You know what I mean? So, it really depends.

"But the older I get, the more and more I realise what an incredible relationship I have with each one of my siblings. It's totally cheesy, but I am so in love with each one of them."