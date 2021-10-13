Howie Mandel was rushed to hospital after passing out in a coffee shop.

The 'America's Got Talent' judge was at his local branch of Starbucks on Woodland Hills, California, with his wife Terry and some friends on Wednesday (13.10.21) when he suddenly fainted, falling over and then being laid out on a cement bench.

Sources told TMZ paramedics were called to the scene and took Howie to hospital in Tarzana, though the 65-year-old star was able to sit up by the time the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the cafe.

According to insiders, the 'Deal or No Deal' host is a regular at the branch of Starbucks and it is believed he fainted due to low blood sugar, though doctors are now running tests and, at the time of writing, he is still in hospital.

Meanwhile, Howie recently admitted he has been "teetering" on the brink of depression because his struggles with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and being a "world-renowned germophobe" has made living life amid the coronavirus pandemic difficult.

He said: "People have jokingly said you've been planning for this. It's a nightmare for me, it's really hard...

"Honestly, I'm really down and teetering on depression right now as we speak. You see a high wire act on 'AGT, they maintain their balance and don''t fall, I feel that's how I live.

"I have a smile and I get to do wonderful things and have an amazing life and amazing family, amazing support, medically, but I'm not going to lie to you, this is really crazy hard."

Howie - who has three children with his wife - admitted he only sought help for his struggles after an ultimatum from his wife.

He said: "The thing that talked me into getting help was an ultimatum from my wife who said, 'You either get help or you leave', and I wouldn't leave, I'm still here and I got help."