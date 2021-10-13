Candace Cameron Bure has “PTSD” from her stint on ‘The View’.

The ‘Fuller House’ actress was one of the co-hosts on the daytime talk show in 2015 and 2016 and she admitted she struggled to cope with the “emotional stress” of being on the programme.

Speaking on ‘The View’s podcast series ‘Behind The Table’, she told former co-hosts Sara Haines and Raven-Symone: "The stress and the anxiety - I actually have a pit in my stomach right now.

"There was only one type of stress that I've ever felt in my life, that came from that show. And I [have] PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard."

The 45-year-old actress felt “enormous pressure” to represent conservatives on a larger scale and it made her feel “sick” to share a viewpoint that she knew the rest of the panel wouldn’t agree with.

She added: "[I was] just trying to understand and have a general grasp of topics that I didn't want to talk about or didn't care about.

"When I felt like I was going into a show that I didn't have a clear opinion about or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I did have an opinion about it.

"But I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach. I hated that feeling. And then I'm like, 'I don't know who's going to come at me."

And Candace admitted her acting background has given her a desire to make people happy, so it was uncomfortable to express her views, knowing people would disagree with her.

She said: “I'm also a people pleaser, and I think that's a part of growing up in the entertainment industry.

"You've been trained to do what's right and please people, so it becomes difficult to be able, at least for me, to stand on your own and take it and allow people to be mad at you."

However, although the actress regularly found herself “crying before the show”, she doesn’t regret her two-season stint.

She said: "I don't know that I regret anything, honestly.

"I feel like there were so many wonderful takeaways from the show that as difficult as that job was, I'm very, very grateful for it. My opinion, it's my opinion. And maybe sometimes I said things better or worse one day or another, but I don't regret anything."