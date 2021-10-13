Kris Jenner has heaped praise on her “cheerleader” daughter, Khloe Kardashian.

The 65-year-old momager loves the way the Good American founder is always there to support her siblings and praised the star – who has three-year-old daughter True with Tristan Thompson – for her “selfless” attitude.

She gushed on Instagram: "I just wanted to give a love and appreciation post to my beautiful daughter, Khloé, for being the most amazing, uplifting, cheerful, positive, most incredible cheerleader I have ever seen!!

"No matter what it is, she is there with kind, encouraging, positive words that really do make my whole day. Just listening to her talk about whichever sibling she is cheering on.

"I cannot describe how consistent this is on a regular basis and what kind of an unbelievably loving and compassionate human being she is.

“Or how selfless she is and how excited she seems with every positive word. It's almost as if her goal every day is that each one of her family members (and there are a lot of us) feel the best we can possibly feel, and that we are living the best life possible whatever the circumstances that day."

Kris admires the way Khloe shines a “bright light” on her siblings’ efforts and thinks the former ‘X Factor’ presenter “outdid herself” with the way she supported Kim Kardashian West with her hosting debut on ‘Saturday Night Live’ over the weekend.

She continued: "She really outdid herself this last weekend in supporting all of us, but especially her sister Kim as Kim focused on her performance on ‘SNL’.

“Khloé was the head cheerleader front and center every single day being there for her sister, constantly making sure she was OK and after her performance screamed the loudest, complimented her with the most beautiful words, talked about Kim's performance all the way home from NYC and even today she was still talking about how proud she is of Kim!(sic)”

Kris ended her touching post by declaring how much she loves her 37-year-old daughter.

She added: "I am so proud of Khloé.

"She is one of the most delicious human beings I've ever met in my life… beautiful inside and out, funny, uplifting, passionate, positive, generous beyond words, encouraging, wonderful!! I love you Khloé more than you will ever know!"