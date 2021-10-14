Colin Kaepernick is hopeful of playing in the NFL again.

The 33-year-old civil rights activist and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn't played in the professional American football league since 2016 after speaking out against racial and social injustice, but he has been training hard in the hope a team will sign him up at some point.

When asked if he is ready to return to the NFL, Colin - who became the first player to take the knee during the national anthem - said: "Absolutely.

"I am still up at 5am training five, six days a week making sure I’m prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again.

"That’s not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment.

"The same way I was persistent in high school is the same way I’m gonna be persistent here."

Colin is putting in the hours of training to ensure he will be ready if a football team come calling.

He added to Ebony magazine: "And you’re gonna have to continue to deny me and do so in a public way. And you’re gonna expose yourself by that, but it won’t be because I’m not ready or not prepared.

"But in that process, I’m also not gonna let you bury my future.

"I’m gonna continue to do work on the acting and producing side, continue to do the work with Know Your Rights, and make sure we are having an impact.

"I think that’s the beauty of us collectively - we are not one-dimensional."

Colin has since been working with his non-profit group, Know Your Rights Camp, in his fight against racial and social injustice.

In June last year, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donated $3 million to the campaign.

He wrote on Twitter: "More #startsmall grants. $3mm to Colin @Kaepernick7's @yourrightscamp to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization to elevate the next generation of change leaders. (sic)"