Toni Collette is to star in 'Mafia Mamma'.

The 'Knives Out' actress will team up with 'Twilight' filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke, who is directing the new project.

Collette said in a statement: "I couldn’t be more excited to make this film with Catherine and the team.

"It is pure, fish out of water fun with a firm feminist backbone.

"I think we could all handle an uplifting, laugh out loud story like this right about now. Bring it on Italy."

The action-comedy motion picture tells the story of a woman who lives in suburban American who unexpectedly inherits her late grandfather's mafia empire in Italy.

French novelist Amanda Sthers came up with the original idea for the film, which will also star Monica Bellucci and Rob Huebel.

Sthers and Collette will produce the movie alongside Christopher Simon.

Debbie Jhoon and Michael J Feldman have penned the screenplay for the motion picture, which is expected to start production in Italy in spring 2022.

It comes after Collette and Hardwicke previously teamed up for 2015 comedy-drama movie 'Miss You Already', which also featured Drew Barrymore, Dominic Cooper, and Paddy Considine.

Collette recently starred in movie 'Dream Horse', about a woman who sets up a racing syndicate in a Welsh village to buy and train Dream Alliance, a racehorse that went on to win the Welsh Grand National against the odds.

And the star fell in "love" with her equine co-star Beau when shooting the film.

She said: "I'm in love with Beau. He's my acting dream!

"He looks at me, totally connects and knows what to do."