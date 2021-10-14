Kenya Moore really wants to meet a "great guy".

The 'Real Housewives' star filed for divorce from her husband, restaurant owner Marc Daly, earlier this year, and Kenya is now keen to "see what’s out there" on the dating scene.

Speaking about her love life, she said : "If I meet a great guy, yeah [I’m looking for] someone who’s really kind and funny and makes me laugh. I want to date. I want to put my toe in the water and see what’s out there, see who might like a little chocolate, you know?"

The TV star also revealed she's keen to "have a good time right now".

Kenya, 50 - who has a two-year-old daughter called Brooklyn with Marc - filed for divorce from the restaurateur in August, four years on from tying the knot.

However, Kenya insisted that her daughter would remain her "sole concern and focus" as she moved on from her marriage.

At the time, the TV star - who is currently competing on 'Dancing with the Stars' alongside Brandon Armstrong - said: "It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Dal Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage.

"My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward."