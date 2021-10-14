Prince William thinks saving the earth should come before space tourism.

The 39-year-old royal has called on entrepreneurs to focus on saving the planet, rather than pouring their wealth into finding "the next place to go and live".

Reflecting on the drive for space tourism, he explained: "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live."

In recent years, the likes of Sir Richard Branson and Elon Musk have invested huge amounts of money into their space businesses.

But William insisted he has no interest in going into space himself and is instead focused on the future of the planet, adding that there's been "a rise in climate anxiety" among young people.

He told the 'Newscast' podcast: "It's very unnerving and it's very, you know, anxiety making."

Earlier this month, Prince William claimed humanity had reached a "fork in the road" in the climate change fight.

The future monarch called for urgent action against climate change on the BBC documentary series 'The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet'.

He said: "We stand at a fork in the road, we continue on our current path the natural world will decline around us, and with it potentially everything we now take for granted.

"But if we take the other path, if we strive to find solutions to our biggest problems we can create a different future for our children and grandchildren, a better future.

"One in which both humanity and nature thrive, in which the way we live our lives works in harmony with the climate.

"A future with flourishing productive oceans, one that is free of the burden of our waste and that offers, each of us, clean air with every breath."