Facebook will remove "severe sexualising content" targeting public figures.

The social networking site has updated its bullying and harassment policies and and vowed to remove profiles, pages, groups and events which are dedicated to sexualising public figures, which includes politicians, celebrities and content creators.

In a blog post, Antigone Davis - Facebook's global head of safety - Public figures — whether they’re politicians, journalists, celebrities or creators — use Facebook and Instagram to engage directly with their followers...

“We made these changes because attacks like these can weaponize a public figure’s appearance, which is unnecessary and often not related to the work these public figures represent.”

The new policy will ban sexualised photoshops and drawings along with any degrading content "in the process of bodily functions".

Davis added: "Our policies complement tools we’ve built in our apps to prevent, stop and report bullying and harassment online.

"These tools empower people to manage unwanted or abusive interactions like blocking or unfollowing someone on Facebook and Instagram and Restrict, Hidden Words and Limits on Instagram."

And Facebook - which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp - will continue to make "changes as needed".

Davis explained: "It’s important that everyone on our apps feels safe to engage and connect with their communities. We do not allow bullying and harassment on our platform, but when it does happen, we act.

"We remove content that violates our policies and disable the accounts of people who repeatedly break our rules. We also regularly pressure test these policies with our safety experts, making changes as needed."