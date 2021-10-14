Snapchat has fixed issues after the app went down on Wednesday (13.10.21).

Many users couldn't use the photo sharing app for some time this week, with the company "looking into" the problem and announcing they had tackled the issue a few hours later.

The Snapchat Support team initially tweeted: "We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now - hang tight, we’re looking into it!"

They added: "The issue has been fixed! If you're still having trouble, please let us know. Happy Snapping!"

The outage comes after Facebook was hit by major issues last week as its app - as well as Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger - were down for more than six hours.

Snapchat's problems come after the platform saw its use rise by more than 20% after the Facebook outage, ranking it as the biggest winner among rivals.

As reported by Bloomberg News, data revealed by Sensor Tower noted that Snap Inc. saw a 20% rise in time spent on the Android app compared to the same day a week earlier.