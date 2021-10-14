Connie Britton is "so freaking happy" that Chelsea Handler has found love.

The 46-year-old TV star recently confirmed she's dating fellow comedian Jo Koy, and Connie is thrilled for her showbiz pal.

She said: "I am so freaking happy for her, it is awesome. It is just so great, I can't even tell you.

"I love who they are to each other, I love who they are together. It's great."

Connie has also recently been spotted with a mystery man.

And while she's determined to ensure that her private life remains private, Connie revealed that she's found love too.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm such a private person, and I managed to stay very private in my life, but yes, I have a wonderful man in my life."

Chelsea recently admitted that Jo is her "best friend".

The TV star star gushed about her new boyfriend during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', explaining how their friendship has evolved into a romance.

She said: "I had my friend Jo Koy who was in my life for a very long time. He used to be in my old show 'Chelsea Lately' and, he and I were friends and he kept showing up and showing up and showing up. I was like, 'Mmmmm'. And then one day I just looked at him and I thought, 'Oh, that's my guy'. So he's like my best buddy and I also get to have sex with him. Fun time."

The comedian started dating Jo earlier this year and confirmed the news in a post on Instagram.

Chelsea explained: "I know, and I have to say, if I fell in love at the age of 46, you guys, I have hope for every person in this world.

"So anyone, if you have a friend in your life that you think you're not into or not attracted to, just remember my story and be open-minded. Because little things can tap you on the shoulder and then all of a sudden you see something through a different lens. And, I mean, I would never talk about a man likes this unless I meant it."