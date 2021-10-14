Rebecca Ferguson wanted to "challenge herself" by starring in 'Dune'.

The 37-year-old actress plays Lady Jessica in Denis Villeneuve's hotly-anticipated sci-fi epic and explained that she was aware of the "fine lines" that makes her alter ego different from other characters.

In an interview with Variety, Rebecca said: "I wanted to deliver something new for myself, to challenge myself. I'm not saying I find it hard to play a queen or a concubine or a soldier. But it's the fine lines in between because Jessica is very still.

"And it's easy to want to over-act emotions and I think it was challenging and quite vulnerable to believe that what you were thinking was transported to the audience, at the same time, wanting to leave you wanting more."

Rebecca embraced the chance to work with an impressive cast on the film, which also stars Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya.

She told The Gate: "I have to say I was in awe of Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling, and Josh Brolin, and Oscar Isaac. And I mean, David Dastmalchian and Stellan Skarsgard, and there are many more to that list.

"I think also doing a film with Denis without knowing the cast, you know it's going to be good. It was more a matter of unraveling little Christmas gifts. So Timmy, he was the first who was cast. I think I was the second. And then gradually it was sort of a, 'And look who we have here. Look, who we have here.' It was... just wonderful."

The 'Greatest Showman' actress admits that she is full of pride about the completed film – which is the first of a two-part story.

Rebecca said: "I can't stop talking about it because of the reaction from the audience and because of my love for Denis. I feel very emotional because it's f***ing epic. I'm sorry – it just is. I'm so proud and really love it. I love everyone in it."