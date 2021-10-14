Nicki Minaj "went for the jugular" during her interview with the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'.

The 38-year-old rap star has interviewed the show's cast - which included Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Mia Thornton and Candiace Dillard - for a reunion special, and Nicki has revealed she held nothing back during their chat.

She explained on Instagram: "I saw something that said I went hard on Candiace. I think I went hard on everybody equally. They're tough girls on that show. I normally know who I can be like that with, and I could tell that they were tough enough to allow me to be tough with them."

The 'Anaconda' hitmaker wasn't "mean" towards the cast - but she didn't give them an easy time, either.

Reflecting on the interview, Nicki said: "I think I kind of went for the jugular with everyone.

"Not in a bad way, never in a mean way. I was like, y'all, if I go back without asking the real s***, the s*** that my fans want to know, they're going to look at me like I'm crazy. They're going to be like, 'B***, why don't you get up in some things?' So, I had to get into some things.

"But yes, you guys are going to be thoroughly entertained, and that's all I'm going to say about that."

Andy Cohen previously teased the interview, posting a photo of himself and Nicki on his Instagram page.

The TV star captioned the snap: "It's the Reunion I could never get away with! At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda. (sic)"