Roger Waters has married Kamilah Chavis.

The 78-year-old music star has taken to Twitter to announce that he's tied the knot for a fifth time, posting some behind-the-scenes snaps from their wedding day on the photo-sharing platform.

Roger - who co-founded Pink Floyd - captioned the photos: "I’m so happy, finally a keeper."

In one of the photos, Roger and Kamilah are seen sharing a kiss, while in another of the snaps, the newly-married couple are seen cutting their wedding cake.

Roger has also posted the sweet images on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Kamilah wore a white lace wedding dress for the occasion, and Roger donned a traditional suit for the ceremony.

The wedding took place next to the water's edge, but Roger hasn't provided any more details about the wedding.

The musician was previously married to Judith Trim between 1969 and 1975, to Carolyne Christie between 1976 and 1992, to Priscilla Phillips between 1993 and 2001 and most recently, to Laurie Durning from 2012 until 2015.

The Pink Floyd star previously suggested that growing up in an all-female house, alongside his mother and his sisters, was the reason for his marriage woes.

Reflecting on his love life and his failed romances, Roger explained: "I just believed the correct thing was for the woman to have all the power. I think it took me a long time to understand that as a man it was OK to have power."

Roger reportedly got engaged for a fifth time earlier this year, with the news emerging after he was overheard introducing Kamilah as his "fiancee" during a party in the Hamptons.