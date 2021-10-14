Coldplay will embark on a global stadium tour in 2022 - which they promise will be the most eco-friendly shows they've ever performed.

The chart-topping group have announced details of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour, which will open with their first ever show in Costa Rica on March 18, before they head to the Dominican Republic, Mexico, USA, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium and the UK.

Looking forward to the tour, Coldplay said: "Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. We've been planning this tour for years, and we're super excited to play songs from across our whole time together."

The band previously pledged not to tour until they could it in a more sustainable, environmentally-friendly way.

And so they've set out a list of sustainability initiatives and environmental commitments ahead of the upcoming tour, including cutting emissions by 50 percent compared to their previous tour.

They explained: "We're very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we've spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour's potential to push things forward.

"We won't get everything right, but we're committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It's a work in progress and we're really grateful for the help we've had so far. If you'd like to come to a show and sing with us, we're so excited to see you."

The group - which includes Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion and Phil Harvey - have pledged to provide each venue with a sustainability rider requesting best environmental practices.

The 'Yellow' hitmakers are also putting ten percent of their earnings towards a partnership with climate change experts at Imperial College London's Grantham Institute - Climate Change and the Environment to gauge the environmental impact of the tour.

Tickets for the UK dates will go on sale to the general public on October 22, via ticketmaster.co.uk and gigsandtours.com.