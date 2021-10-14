Cher is suing Sonny Bono‘s widow.

The 75-year-old pop star has filed paperwork in Los Angeles against Mary Bono, a former US Representative, alleging that she's withheld royalties from Cher's hit songs with Sonny during the 1960s.

Cher claims she's entitled to royalties from hit singles such as 'I Got You Babe' and 'The Beat Goes On'.

The pop icon - who was married to Sonny between 1964 and 1975 - is seeking as much as $1 million in damages, according to Deadline.

Although the high-profile couple went their separate ways, they agreed at the time that they would share the revenue from the songs they recorded as a duo.

In the lawsuit, Cher alleges that Mary has "undone" Cher’s ownership of the rights and royalties.

As a result, Cher claims to have lost out on a significant some of money.

Cher previously opened up on her relationship with Sonny, admitting he was a father-like figure to her at one point in time.

The chart-topping star explained that she could "never ever talk back" to Sonny, who died in January 1998 at the age of 62.

The 'If I Could Turn Back Time' hitmaker said: "I couldn’t stand on my own two feet and talk back to him. That was my problem. I could just never ever talk back to him, and so I never got any of my needs met that weren’t what he felt they should be."

The pop star admitted that the birth of her son Chaz in March 1969 proved to be a major turning point in her life.

Cher - who also has Elijah, 45, with her second husband Gregg Allman - explained: "After I had Chaz, I started to grow up and he wouldn’t allow it, and I was starting to really … He was starting to kill my spirit."