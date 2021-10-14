Billie Eilish didn't follow protocol when she met the British royal family at the 'No Time To Die' premiere in London.

The 19-year-old pop star and her brother and songwriting partner Finneas O'Connell were introduced to Prince William and his wife Duchess Catherine, and William's father Prince Charles and his spouse Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and they were seen shaking hands with them.

However, Billie did not follow the royal rules which deems how you greet them and introduce yourself.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Billi was asked if she followed the rules and she mouthed the word "no" to the host.

She then said: "But I tried to! I was planning on it and they were just so normal. They didn't make me feel like, 'Oh, I'm scared I can't talk to them.' They were very complimentary and they had all these questions for me. They were just very friendly and funny and sweet. I don't know, I can't complain. It was amazing."

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker and Finneas wrote the title song for the 007 blockbuster with the pair going on to win a Grammy for their track.

Billie's comments regarding just how normal the British royal family were at the red carpet event were echoed by Rami Malek, 40, who plays the the main villain Saffin in 'No Time To Die' - which stars Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as Bond.

Malek, 40, told 'Entertainment Tonight': "For me, I just try to treat them like I would anybody else. I'm sure a dose of normality is probably something that is quite refreshing to them.

"I remember we were at the BAFTAS, and I met them and they have a lot of questions to ask you. But it is nice to just say, 'How are you doing? How are you dealing with all of this? I know you just had kids, one kid, specifically,' so just try to be normal because they live a very unusual life, I imagine."