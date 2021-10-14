Nikki Bella is open-minded about having more children.

The 37-year-old star already has a 14-month-old son called Matteo with Artem Chigvintsev and although they don't have immediate plans to have another baby, Nikki is open to the idea of it happening one day.

She shared: "I told Artem ... ‘When I’m 39, if we feel so great in life and comfortable and you really want to try and have a little girl or just another one, and I feel that it’s right as well, we can do that.

"I would like, if we did have a second, [to have it] right at 40 or right before 40."

Nikki is loving the challenge of motherhood, describing Matteo as her "best buddy".

She told Us Weekly: "I want this time with just my son … I just don’t want to have another baby interfere with that right now because I go over to [my sister Brie Bella’s] household and I’m like, ‘This is a lot. Boy, does two change it.'"

By contrast, Brie insists she won't have any more kids.

The 37-year-old TV star - who Birdie, four, and Buddy, 14 months, with her husband Daniel Bryan - is loving seeing her kids and Matteo growing up together.

Speaking about Matteo and Buddy, Brie recently said: "They’re growing so fast, but they’re growing exactly the same.

"We’re always like, ‘They’re twins!’ Both of them are walking. Both of them love to pick up stuff and throw [it]. They both climb the couch the same … and jump. They’re wild and fearless."

Brie - who has been married to Daniel since 2014 - also observed that her nephew is the "more sensitive" baby of the two.

She added: "Buddy is already a wrestler."