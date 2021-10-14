Daniel Craig feels “safer” in gay bars.

The ‘No Time To Die’ star – who is married to Rachel Weisz, with whom he has a three-year-old daughter – has admitted he often frequents bars made for members of the LGBTQ community over other establishments because he doesn’t “get into fights” with other patrons as often.

Daniel said he hates the “aggressive d*** swinging” that can take place in “hetero bars”, and before he was married, he would even meet potential love interests in gay bars.

He told the ‘Lunch with Bruce’ podcast: “I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember. One of the reasons: because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often.

“[Gay bars] would just be a good place to go. Everybody was chill, everybody. You didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was OK. And it was a very safe place to be. And I could meet girls there, cos there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of an ulterior motive.”

The 53-year-old actor – who also has 29-year-old daughter Ella with his first wife, Fiona Loudon – added he started going to gay bars when he was young to avoid “being in a punch-up”, which he said happened “quite a lot” in straight venues.

Daniel also addressed paparazzi photos from 2010 of himself and the podcast host, Bruce Bozzi, hugging outside of gay bar.

The ‘Knives Out’ actor said: “We’re tactile, we love each other. We give each other hugs, it’s OK. We’re two f****** grown men. For me, it was one of those situations, and the irony is, we kind of got caught, I suppose, which was kind of weird because we were doing nothing f****** wrong.

“What happened is we were having a nice night and I was talking to you about my life when my life was changing and we got drunk and I was like, ‘Oh, let’s just go to a bar. Come on, let’s f****** go out.’ ”