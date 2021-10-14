Niall Horan has narrated a bedtime story to help fans get to sleep.

The ‘No Judgement’ singer has lent his voice to an 18-minute story about the Thames which is designed to help listeners fall asleep.

Niall’s story is available on the Gym+Coffee website, which is an Irish athleisure brand which the One Direction star invested in earlier this year.

According to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, the 28-year-old singer is hoping his dulcet tones will help some people get a better night’s sleep after a study found that working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic had led to poorer quality sleep in people overall.

Niall’s sleep story also comes just over a year after his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles recorded his own tale to help people snooze for the Calm meditation app.

Harry - who invested in Calm's Series A funding in 2018 – read a story titled ‘Dream with Me’ in July last year, and said he hoped the reading would help people “find balance” between work and relaxation.

He said in a statement at the time: "Sleep and meditation are a huge part of my routine, whether I'm at home, in the studio, or out on the road. Rest and recovery is as important as doing the work.

“Finding a balance has been endlessly beneficial to both my physical and mental health. It's changed my life. I'm so happy to be collaborating with Calm at a time when the world needs all the healing it can get. Treat people with kindness."

Meanwhile, the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker has been open about his own wellbeing journey in the past, revealing he has a therapist in Los Angeles.

He said: "We call sometimes. It's much easier to have just one person who is a vessel and who I can tell everything to. If I have two people, I think it could be confusing for me."

And he is also a big fan of meditation, explaining: "I think meditation has helped with worrying about the future less, and the past less. It's not always the easiest to go in a room and say, 'I made a mistake and it made me feel like this, and then I cried a bunch.' But that moment where you really let yourself be in that zone of being vulnerable, you reach this feeling of openness. That's when you feel like, 'Oh, I'm living, man.'"