Carole Baskin has announced a new series to give her side of the 'Tiger King' story.

The animal rights campaigner - whose bitter rivalry with private zoo owner Joe Exotic was the focus of the hit Netflix documentary - is set to star in 'Carole Baskin's Cage Fight', which will delve into her fight for animal rights and big cat protection, as well as her investigation into Exotic's G.W. Zoo.

She said in a statement: "This is a unique opportunity for audiences to come ‘behind the scenes’ with us for an unfiltered look at how we expose the cub petting exploiters and roadside zoos we feel are mistreating animals.

"This is our real-life work within a dangerous world, and viewers will see it comes with our people being threatened, guns pointed at us and the bad guys shooting at our drones."

In the upcoming series - which starts on November 13 on Discovery+ - Carole and her team pair up with her niece Chealsi and retired homicide detective Griff Garrison to look into claims of animal abuse and more serious allegations.

Exotic - whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage - is currently serving 22 years in prison for plotting to murder Carole.

And the announcement for her own series comes after she hit out at plans for a sequel to 'Tiger King'.

According to Netflix: "We’ve only scratched the surface... The global hit 'Tiger King' will return to Netflix for more madness and mayhem on November 17, 2021."

In a video announcement on YouTube, a message stated: "The world had no idea what was about to hit. A story so wild, a world so captivating, a phenomenon so global, we've only scratched the surface. 'Tiger King 2'. November 17. Only on Netflix."

Last month's announcement came just days after Carole slammed plans for a sequel.

She said: "I don’t know how they put out a 'Tiger King 2' when Joe Schreibvogel’s [aka Joe Exotic] in jail and I’m refusing to be played again.

"Rebecca Chaiklin [director of 'Tiger King'] said she wanted to ‘clear the air’ about what they did to me in 'Tiger King'. I told her to lose my number. There is no explanation for such a betrayal and false portrayal."