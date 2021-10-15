Rachel Weisz is to star in 'Seance on a Wet Afternoon'.

The 51-year-old actress will join forces with helmer Tomas Alfredson, after he replaced Harry Bradbeer - who will remain as executive producer - as director on the motion picture.

According to Deadline, Jack Thorne has penned the draft script for the film, which is based on Mark McShane's suspense novel of the same name.

In the book, a psychic kidnaps a child in a bid to help the police solve the crime of the youngster's whereabouts, thereby proving her "powers".

Thorne will also executive produce the movie, as will Weisz’s producing partner Polly Stokes, while Robyn Slovo will produce alongside Emma Forbes, and Michael Attenborough.

It's not the first time McShane's 1961 novel has been turned into a movie.

Michael's father Richard Attenborough and Kim Stanley starred in the 1964 thriller, which was directed by Bryan Forbes.

The movie went down well with critics as Stanley was nominated for a Best Actress Academy Award for her lead role as Myra Savage, and she also received a BAFTA nod for Best Foreign Actress.

Attenborough won a Best British Actor BAFTA for the movie and 1964 film 'Guns at Batasi'.

In June, it was revealed Weisz and Colin Farrell are set to reunite in the upcoming dark comedy 'Love Child'.

The pair previously starred alongside each other in Yorgos Lanthimos' surreal black comedy dystopian flick 'The Lobster' in 2015, and they will be back on set together to film Todd Solondz' "darkly comic twist on the Oedipal story".

The plot "follows a precocious kid who schemes to rid himself of his brutish dad so he can have his mom all to himself".

And the 'Happiness' director has hailed the film as "fun and sexy".

He said: "This is my first movie with a plot and my first movie taking place in Texas.

"It’s fun and it’s sexy and it’s shaped by the Hollywood movies that made me want to become a filmmaker. I’ve loved Rachel and Colin’s work forever, and am so honoured to be able to excite their passion for serious and unexpected work as well."