Microsoft is shutting down LinkedIn in China.

The tech giants have announced they will no longer be operating the professional social network in China, after facing questions for blocking the profiles of some journalists.

Instead, Microsoft will be launching a jobs-only version of the site, called InJobs, later this year, which will allow people in China to search for job openings – which is a feature also available on LinkedIn – without the social media aspect.

LinkedIn senior vice-president Mohak Shroff wrote in a blog post: "We're facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China."

While the firm said in a statement: "While we are going to sunset the localised version of LinkedIn in China later this year, we will continue to have a strong presence in China to drive our new strategy and are excited to launch the new InJobs app later this year."

LinkedIn had been the only major Western social-media platform operating in China before it shut down.

When it launched there in 2014, the site had to agree to adhere to the requirements of the Chinese government in order to operate there, but said it disagreed with government censorship.

Recently, LinkedIn blacklisted several journalist accounts - including those of Melissa Chan and Greg Bruno - from its China-based website, and their decision to remove themselves from China came after receiving backlash for the move.