Robot dogs and 5G are set to come to Sherwood Forest.

The Nottinghamshire woodland is set to undergo a technological overhaul to improve the visitor experience at the forest, including internet-controlled drones, 5G capabilities, and robot dogs.

Nottinghamshire County Council said the work would make Sherwood Forest the world's first 5G-connected forest, and the authority hopes with stronger signal could be used to offer visitors more unique experiences, including an augmented reality headset to view an immersive Robin Hood-themed film.

While 5G will be used to bring entertainment to the forest, the drones and robot dogs will likely be set to help with environmental research.

The trial – which also covers the area around the forest, including Rufford Abbey – will cost around £10 million, and has been part-funded by the government's Rural Connected programme.

Birmingham City University has provided the site with the robot dog, and if successful, the dog will gather data from areas that are usually inaccessible to help monitor and assess the health and condition of the forest environment.

Associate professor Taufiq Asyhari said: "With the robot dog, we can equip it with a camera and it can capture data."

The project is expected to take 25 months to complete, but Nottinghamshire county councillor Keith Girling is confident it will attract “millions” of pounds to the tourism trade.

He said: "It's going to draw attention to Nottinghamshire, which has got to be a good thing for investment.”