Stacey Dash was taking "18-20 pills a day" at the height of her battle with drug addiction.

The former 'Clueless' actress - who rose to fame as Dionne Marie Davenport in the hit 1990s movie - has opened up about her past substance abuse, which saw her taking prescription painkiller Vicodin well over the recommended dose of no more than two 2.5 or 5-milligram tablets every four to six hours.

Appearing on 'The Dr. Oz Show', she said: "I was taking 18-20 pills a day."

When he told her "that's expensive", she replied: "Yeah, I lost everything."

Stacey - who revealed she would spend "about five to 10 grand" a month on pills - also opened up on a past abusive relationship she was in, and revealed she was once left with a broken arm in her early 20s.

She said: "He would beat me so bad, I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. I couldn’t walk —[he broke] my arm, tied me to the bed for three days.

“Some part of me thought that’s what I deserved.”

The 54-year-old star credited her belief in God with being able to stay sober, although she admitted it can "sometimes" be a fight to hold onto her faith.

She explained: “Do I have to fight for it? Sometimes, yeah. Are there moments when I wake up and I’m like, ‘This is a bad day. I want to do something bad?'

"I know if I get on my knees and I pray that Jesus will help me — he has for five years. This has not been easy…

"There have been days where I’ve spent the entire day on my knees and didn’t move, until I felt God fill that hole inside of me."

Before her interview with Dr. Oz, Stacey took to Facebook and told her fans she would be sharing her "deepest, darkest secret" on the show.

She wrote "I thank the Lord for being able to say that I have grown more over the last 5 years than I have in my entire life.

"I am so blessed to be surrounded by people who have loved and supported me through my most challenging time. Thank you all!

"I encourage anyone who has a story they are scared of telling to share it with the world. You never know who will be able to relate to you and who it can help."