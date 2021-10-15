Adele's son "doesn't care" about her fame.

The 'Easy On Me' singer admitted eight-year-old Angelo - who she has with ex-husband Simon Konecki - isn't "really aware" of just how big a name she is across the world because he isn't impressed that she doesn't have as many followers on YouTube as his favourite gamers.

She said: "He's into like gamers, like he likes Flamingo and all them lot, like I mean yeah he ain't bothered by me at all.

"He does not care at all. He is like, 'You're so busy all the time now', like blah-blah. But no he doesn't care and he's always comparing.

"The other day he was telling me how many YouTube followers I have is nowhere near as many as the big gamers. I was like, 'Okay cheers kid, thanks for that.' Again no he's not really aware of it yet."

Although the 33-year-old star is planning to take Angelo to work with her, she still doesn't think he'll be impressed.

She told Fleur East on Hits Radio: "He's coming to a couple of, sort of work things that I have coming up and we'll see, but I'm sure he'll just be like, 'Well I think Flamingo will have done it like this or like that.'

"Like, yeah but he's great, he's a lot of fun, he's a very lovely, lovely little boy."

The 'Hello' hitmaker has dedicated her upcoming new album, '30', to her son because it explores their family life when she was going through her split from Simon.

She said: "The whole album is sort of dedicated to my son more than anything, but yeah it's about my relationship with his dad and with him, but also you know the relationship I have with myself and stuff like that.

"It's like you could be in you know, discussion or disagreement or a full-blown row if you want, not that me and his dad ever used to do that.

“If you're the one that's sort of initiating the discussion, it'd sort of be like, "well hang on a minute, go easy on me, you know, it's not my fault." So it's just sort of really about that in the way that, you know, the decision that I made really, so yeah.”

Listen to Fleur East on 'The Hits Radio Breakfast Show' every weekday morning from 6am –10am.