Chris Martin's mum has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Coldplay frontman admitted his mother Alison has an "interesting relationship" with the group's songs but she wasn't able to see them perform 'Human Heart', her favourite song from their new album 'Music From the Spheres', with Fleur East in London earlier this week because she's been forced to isolate at home after contracting the virus.

Asked about dedicating the song to his mum at the show, he told ‘The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds: "I did. She has a interesting relationship with our songs, my mum.

"The way she told me she really liked 'Human Heart', I hope it’s ok to say this on the radio. She said ‘You’re not going to make a video for that 'Human Heart' song are you?’ I said, ‘I don’t think so’ and she said, ‘Good, because it’s really good’.

"I said ‘Are you trying to say that you really like the song?’ But that’s how she said it, but I love my mum so much, and she likes that song, and she was COVID positive this week so she was at home."

Ed Sheeran also joined the 'Higher Power' hitmakers on stage at the show and Chris joked it made the band "10 times more popular".

He quipped: "Our most successful member! When he’s in the band we’re 10 times more popular.

"Ed was so sweet and came and helped, and he realised that the joy of it is the doing of it, for any people at all."

The 44-year-old singer admitted he was just as excited for the gig as he used to be when he was a teenager.

He said: "I get the same feeling that I used to get when I was at school. And there’d be a concert in three months time, and you’d be like ‘I can’t wait until June 5th, when we get to play Pearl Jam covers!’ I get that same, 'We’ve got a concert coming up!’ "