Liberty Poole is glad to be teaming up with Boux Avenue after "struggling" to find underwear to fit her "bigger boobs".

The former 'Love Island' star - who rose to fame on the ITV2 dating show over the summer - has launched a new Love edit with the lingerie company - hopes her collection can help people "feel confident" with their own bodies.

She told MailOnline: "Being a girl with bigger boobs, I’ve struggled to find underwear that fits me and caters for that - but I feel like Boux Avenue does.

"I want people to be able to wear my collection and feel confident in their own skin."

The 22-year-old star thinks it's "important" for her to be "confident" in herself and encourage others to do the same.

She added: "I’m not the skinniest girl, but I’m still there being confident and being me and I think that’s important."

Liberty joked she was wearing the brand during all her dramatic 'Love Island' moments, and revealed what pulled her towards Boux Avenue for the collection.

She explained: "Going through the 'Love Island' process, I feel like I went on a journey there and they [Boux Avenue] really want to incorporate my message and everything I stand for into the campaign."

She has handpicked 15 pieces for the collection, and she recently described the items as "stunning whilst being supportive".

Announcing the partnership, she said: “I am super excited to be working with my ultimate favourite lingerie brand Boux Avenue on my very own first Liberty’s Love edit!

"I constantly wear their lingerie as it’s so stunning whilst being supportive which is a must for me!

“It has also been a dream to work with a brand that holds the same female, self love empowerment values as I do, as we all deserve the best and to feel the best.”