Adele will "busk on the tube" if she can't tour.

The 33-year-old star is making her musical return with new album '30' after more than four years out of the spotlight and though she'd love to go on the road in support of the record, she doesn't have any "solid plans" to do so because of the coronavirus pandemic but she's hopeful she'll be able to sing for fans in some way.

Asked if she'll tour on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, she said: "I don’t have any solid plans because of Covid. It’s so hard to plan a global tour or a global thing, in person and stuff like that.

"We have a few options in the pipeline and we’re just trying to work out what is most do-able.

"Obviously I had to cancel my final two Wembley shows [in 2017], which was f****** horrible – obviously for me, but probably more for other people with all the plans they had made.

"I was devastated and I don’t want to be cancelling anything again. Not that that would be my choice, obviously, if it was Covid-related. But I’m just trying to work out what is most do-able for all of us to be happy and satisfied.

"But I’ll be doing something or other. I think I’ll be busking on the tube."

The 'Easy on Me' singer - who has eight-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki - admitted she had "lost sight of" how much of a "gift" her music career is, but making her new album has reignited her enthusiasm and she was grateful to have an "outlet" for her feelings as she went through her divorce.

She said: "I definitely feel like I lost sight of and lost the appreciation of what a gift it is to be into music and be able to make it. I think I got a bit frightened of it for a while and it really really took care of me, big time.

"Not just making this record, my own record, but diving back into old records of other people’s that I loved; discovering new artists on Soundcloud or whatever. It brought so much joy to my life being able to listen to music and wail at the top of my lungs along to me own bloody songs as I was writing them.

"I don’t know what my outlet would have been had I not had [music] and it made me feel like some people don’t have any bloody outlet, you know, which is why they never get to leap and jump and put themselves first."

But yeah, it was bloody hard work to make. I was singing things I didn’t even realise I was feeling or thinking. But I’m really, really proud of it and I feel like I can’t unlock a door for my own mental health and take the key with me. I’ve got to leave it in the door for everyone else and I’m in a strong place now where I feel like I can put that vulnerability out.