‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ writers want to create “iconic characters” within the franchise.

Bosses think the series need to have "standout" and identifiable people within the game that reoccur in sequels so users have someone to connect with, in the way 'Halo' fans can always link the series to Master Chief.

Writer Sam Maggs said during a recent New York Comic Con panel: “We came into this process saying, ‘how do we make the iconic 'Call of Duty' characters?’ because you don’t really have that in 'Call of Duty' right now.

“You know when you think about a game like Halo, you think of Master Chief, but when you think of 'Call of Duty' there’s not really those standout characters.”

She continued to say that the team began thinking of who their “flagship” ‘Call of Duty’ characters could be “because we want to make Vanguard 2 and Vanguard 3, because we have two more stories that we really want to tell with these characters.”

Sam added: "We are hoping that if people love them as much as we do, that we get to continue to tell the story of these people and make them sort of like figureheads for this era of Call of Duty.”

‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’s campaign will focus on the “story of multinational heroes that formed Task Force One” as they attempt to eliminate the Axis threat toward the end of World War II.

The team is made up of four playable characters, Sergeant Arthur Kingsley, Lieutenant Polina Petrova, Private Lucas Riggs, and Lieutenant First Class Wade Jackson.

Sergeant Richard Webb will be the fifth member of the team but will not be a playable character.