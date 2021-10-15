Sarah Hyland couldn't have sex for the first three months she was with Wells Adams.

The 'Modern Family' actress - who has undergone multiple operations, including two transplants, as she has kidney dysplasia, which effects the structure of the organs - admitted the pair had a lengthy wait before getting intimate because her doctors had told her she wasn't "allowed".

She said: "My fiance and I, we couldn't have sex for three months before we actually did, just because medically for me, I wasn't allowed to."

However, the 30-year-old star wasn't too downhearted and admitted having to wait to do the deed made things all the more "sexy" for the couple.

Speaking to guests Cara Delevingne, Whitney Cummings and Dr. Sherry on the latest episode of EllenTube's 'Lady Parts' - which had the theme 'The Joy of Sex' - she added: "It was this long waiting game that was really, really sexy"

Whitney commented that the lack of action was "hot".

Meanwhile, sex isn't the only thing Sarah and Wells have had to wait for because their wedding has been much delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the couple are hoping their big day, which was originally planned for 2020, will finally take place next year.

Sarah recently said: "We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen. So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know — well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!

"We're going to do it all over again, we're going to go on a nice vacation to where we got engaged, we're going to re-plan the entire engagement party again, we're going to re-plan our bachelor and bachelorette parties, we're going to kind of like, start a new one doing the wedding stuff.'"