Daniel Craig has insisted his James Bond successor is "not [his] problem".

The 53-year-old actor is stepping down from playing the suave spy after five movies now his final film, 'No Time To Die', has been released, and though he keeps being asked who he thinks will take over the role, he doesn't need the "brain ache" of being involved with the decision.

Asked by Kevin Hart on his SiriusXM show 'Straight From the Hart' who he thinks will succeed him in the role, Daniel replied: “Kevin, Kevin, Kevin, it’s not my problem. I’ve got enough on my plate without having to figure that one out. That’s a brain ache. I don’t need that.”

But no matter who takes on the role, Daniel will be ready to watch their performance.

He added: “Whoever it is, you know what, they’ll find someone brilliant and it’ll be great.

"And I’ll be front and centre. I’ll be at the front seat of a cinema with my popcorn and a drink because I can’t wait.”

The British star also offered some blunt advice for the next Bond, as well as suggesting they shouldn't pay attention to previous depictions of the character so they can truly make the role their own.

Asked his advice for the next Bond, he said: “There’s a couple of things I’d say, but I mean, one is don’t be s**.

“I would say you’ve got to grab it and make it your own. I think that’s the way to go forward.

“I mean, I just committed myself to it as much as I possibly could and tried to sort of elevate it as much as I could. I hope I’ve left it in a good place and I hope the next person can just make it fly.”