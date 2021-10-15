AJ Tracey thinks social media is bad for mental health.

The 27-year-old singer took an extended break from his online accounts last year and admitted it's given him a better understanding of how sites such as Instagram can have a negative influence so he's much more "careful" about his use now.

He said: “Almost everything is a drawback. Social media is excellent for promoting a business but in terms of your mental health it’s not fair because you start comparing yourself to things that are not every day - it’s not realistic. You have to use it carefully. Last year I deleted it for the longest, like 9 months. I feel like I’ve understood it now. I post for me.”

The 'Ladbroke Grove' hitmaker credits his strong work ethic for his success, and insisted it's something that matters far more than talent and skill.

Speaking to 200 young people at an event organised by Apprentice Nation and BT, AJ told them: "Number one most important thing, more important than being able to rap, more important than being able to produce, more important than talent, you have to give your best foot forward every time. You’ve only got one chance.”

And is AJ is proud of the fact his music means so much to people.

He said: “What gets me out of bed? Life man; knowing that I’ve got a lot to give. I’ve got a purpose, I can make people happy, I can change people’s lives. People care about me, people love me, I’m individual, I’m unique, I’m me, no-one else can be me.”

The gig marked the start of a six-week webinar series of free content, which includes inspirational career training sessions to inspire 16-24-year-olds to shape their future, from artists and music executives, industry leaders and real-life apprentices, and AJ admitted he wished such a scheme had been around when he was younger.

He said: “[Apprentice Nation] is important - it would have been cool for me when I was younger to have a couple of mentors. People to just give me some advice and give me tips. I think things like this are necessary.”

As well as speaking at the event, AJ treated the audience to a selection of his hits and Mae Muller and Ivorian Doll also performed. The one-off concert is available to watch as a free-to-watch show at apprenticenation.co.uk/liveshow.