Heather Locklear has insisted getting married again "is not important" to her.

The 'Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story' actress - who was previously married to musicians Tommy Lee and Richie Sambora - got engaged to her childhood sweetheart Chris Heisser in April 2020 but she's not bothered about tying the knot again as they are committed to one another.

She said: "I'm like, 'You're my man for the rest of my life, whether we get married or not'.

"His daughter goes, 'When are you guys getting married?' And I'm like, 'Can we just get through the movie? Can we just get through the pandemic? Can we just get through [all of that]?'

"[A wedding] is so not important. We're together, and we love each other and support each other. And really that's all that matters."

The blonde beauty admitted her years of history with Chris has made their relationship all the more special.

She told People magazine: "When I'm with him, I go, 'This feels like home. You feel like home.'

"And basically, he's the most easy-going, loving person. He just has my back, and I have his. He truly is super special to me."

Last month both Heather - who has 24-year-old daughter Ava with Richie - and Chris celebrated their 60th birthdays but the former 'Melrose Place' star doesn't "give a hoot" about hitting the milestone age because she still feels young.

She said: "I've always loved getting older because it means I'm alive/ I'm so grateful. I don't really give a hoot. I don't give a hoot about how I look. My parents still love me. My daughter loves me.

"[Chris], because his birthday is two days before mine, said, 'Can you believe we're turning 60?' And I said, 'I can't wait'. I feel young. I'm a young 60. It's all about perspective."