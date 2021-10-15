Jeannie Mai is “scared” about being able to keep her child safe.

The ‘Real’ co-host – who is expecting her first baby with husband Jeezy - previously revealed she was sexually abused when she was just nine years old, leading to a long estrangement from her mother, and she’s admitted her childhood trauma was one of the biggest reasons why she was hesitant to start a family of her own.

Speaking on her ‘Hello Hunnay with Jeaanie Mai’ YouTube channel, she said: "As a child, when you are taken from things that feel good and whole and safe, it's hard to see anything as trustworthy moving forward. I realise that the reason I didn't want to have kids is because that feeling when I was a kid was so real and so damaging to the point that I'm 42 today still dealing with trust issues and confidence."

“It still scares me whether or not I can keep a kid safe from someone else who might hurt them.”

The 42-year-old star – who has three children from previous relationships – credits Jeezy for changing her stance on having children, because there was “no pressure on either side” and he made her want to “build anew” and provide a childhood she had “never had”.

And now Jeannie can’t wait to be a mom.

She said: "I'm so thankful because I've never felt this ready. I've been through so much, and I've survived and I'm shining. My heart is ready… I was meant to be a mom."

But Jeannie will always stand by the woman who choose not to have children.

She said: “I was always — and still am — very protective of women and people who don't want to have kids.

"I don't like the guilt and the pressure that's placed on women to have children. Just because we're women, it means that we have the choice; it doesn't mean that we have to have children."