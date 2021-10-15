Amandla Stenberg is not "interested" in other people’s opinions of her.

The ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ star - who is non-binary and uses both she/her and they/them pronouns - doesn't worry too much about being liked and thinks she'd "go crazy" if she focused too much on how she is perceived.

Amandla told NME magazine: “I’m not really interested in what other people think – I’d go crazy if I was. You know, people are going to think what they think. Some people are going to feel very connected to me and some people are not going to understand me, and that’s OK.”

The 22-year-old star sings in 'Dear Evan Hansen' and admitted recording an album is at the "top of the wish list", but Amandla - who featured on Beyonce's 2016 visual album 'Lemonade' - is in no hurry to release a record because she'd prefer to "learn the craft of music" first.

She said: “I’ve been recording a ton of demos over the last few years, and I’m excited about a lot of the stuff that I’ve made, but I haven’t wanted there to be any external pressure on me whatsoever.

"I only started songwriting about four years ago, and then I only started truly producing my own music a couple of years ago. I’ve wanted to give myself time and space to develop my authentic voice – and to learn the craft of music – before I release anything. But I do want to release [more] music soon.”

Amandla previously withdrew from the audition process to play Shuri in 'Black Panther' - which eventually went to Letitia Wright - because it didn't feel "right" to pursue the role as a biracial woman amongst a largely Black cast.

And the 'Hunger Games' actress admitted she still feels a "responsibility" to consider the wider implications of the projects she undertakes.

She said: "I think that it’s just my inherent responsibility, as a biracial person, to think of that when I’m thinking about which Black characters that I play.”